Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Army training: no Thanksgiving hunts in two Louisiana areas

Local

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (11/17/19) Extensive Army training will close two Louisiana wildlife management areas near Fort Polk to hunters over the Thanksgiving weekend. That word comes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

A news release Thursday said the Fort Polk-Vernon and Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Areas will be closed to hunting from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.

The Fort Polk-Vernon WMA is in central Vernon Parish near Leesville. Peason Ridge is in northern Vernon Parish, southeastern Sabine Parish and southwestern Natchitoches Parish near Simpson.

The department notes that deer hunts will remain open in the Kisatchie National Forest and three other wildlife management areas in the region. Those wildlife management areas are Clear Creek near Leesville, West Bay in Allen Parish, near Oakdale, and Sabine, in Sabine Parish, near Many.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories