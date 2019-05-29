Army Corps of Engineers addressed spillway questions at Butte La Rose town meeting

The Army Corps of Engineers answered questions from concerned residents in Butte La Rose days before opening the Morganza Spillway.
The Army Corps of Engineers will begin opening the spillway this weekend.
Approval for the plan was granted Monday. The plan is to open one bay per day for three days, starting Sunday and to open more on the fourth day.
The corps expects that about a quarter of the 125 bays will be open to prevent overtopping and relieve pressure from the swollen Mississippi River.
Opening the Morganza Spillway will bring water through the Atchafalaya Basin, down through Morgan City and out to the Gulf of Mexico. All government and law-enforcement agencies assured residents that they are doing everything they can to keep homes, businesses, and farmland safe. They are preparing for the worst but Cedars says, “I do not think it’s going to cause us to have to take any drastic measures.”
