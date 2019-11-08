Armed robbery arrest in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH- Wilbert Guillory, 24 of Jennings was recently arrested by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Mermentau on July 28, 2019.

Guillory is accused of entering the Dollar General Store in Mermentau and robbing the store using a firearm. During this robbery, he is also accused of robbing two individuals within the store of their personal belongings.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for three counts of armed robbery. His bond has been set at $150,000.