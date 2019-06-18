Areas of Fog Start Tuesday with Isolated Rain and Hotter Weather for this Afternoon

Fog is forming across parts of Acadiana this Tuesday with visibility falling to around 1/2 of a mile in some areas. You may want to give yourself an extra few minutes on the morning commute. Otherwise, quieter and hotter weather returns later today. Only a few isolated showers and storms are expected with a rain chance at 30%. High temperatures this afternoon will be back in the lower 90s as the heat index pushes into the low 100s during the hottest part of the day. The weather we see today will be with us for the rest of the week.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now