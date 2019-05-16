Areas of Fog Start Thursday, Hot and More Humid Today with a Storm Chance this Afternoon
There is no feeling of cool air this morning as temperatures have only fallen into the upper 60s across Acadiana. Also, there are a few more areas of fog but it shouldn't become too widespread or dense.
Almost turning summer-like today as temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, factor in the humidity and the heat index will reach into the lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Small rain chances are back too, a few pop up storms are possible for the afternoon and early evening hours.