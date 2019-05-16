Areas of Fog Start Thursday, Hot and More Humid Today with a Storm Chance this Afternoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There is no feeling of cool air this morning as temperatures have only fallen into the upper 60s across Acadiana. Also, there are a few more areas of fog but it shouldn't become too widespread or dense.

Almost turning summer-like today as temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, factor in the humidity and the heat index will reach into the lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Small rain chances are back too, a few pop up storms are possible for the afternoon and early evening hours.