Areas of Fog Start Thursday, Hot and More Humid Today with a Storm Chance this Afternoon

Posted: May 16, 2019 05:20 AM CDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 05:20 AM CDT

There is no feeling of cool air this morning as temperatures have only fallen into the upper 60s across Acadiana.  Also, there are a few more areas of fog but it shouldn't become too widespread or dense.

 

Almost turning summer-like today as temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, factor in the humidity and the heat index will reach into the lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky.  Small rain chances are back too, a few pop up storms are possible for the afternoon and early evening hours.

