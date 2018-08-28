Archdiocese says school's hair extension policy rescinded

NEW ORLEANS, La. - A Catholic school official says a suburban New Orleans school has rescinded its policy forbidding hair extensions.



But it remains unclear whether a sixth-grader who left school in tears last week after running afoul of the rule will return to Christ the King school.



The family of Faith Fennidy plans to meet with school officials today.



Video of Faith walking out of school last week drew accusations that the rule targeted black students. A state judge blocked enforcement of the rule.



Houston said she will work with school officials to "create a uniform policy that is sensitive to all races, religions, and cultures."





