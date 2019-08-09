APSO: Woman found stabbed to death in woods, suspect in custody

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday evening in the 500 block of Oriole Road near Midland.

Deputies were called to the scene when a 35-year-old woman did not return from a wooded area with a man that she knew. Witnesses at the home suspected foul play and that’s when they notified authorities, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

Deputies arrived and began to search the area in which it was believed that the victim and the suspect were last seen. During the search, deputies found the female who was confirmed dead at the scene. The victim was found to be stabbed multiple times.

Evidence was found during the investigations, that identified the individual last seen with the victim. As of 4 p.m. Friday, she identity has not been released.

Deputies arrested Aaron Saporito, 25, of Gueydan, and have charged him with one count of second degree murder.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

This investigation remains open and the suspect’s motive is unknown at this time, Gibson said.