RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- A young child was killed Tuesday in what authorities are saying was an accidental incident.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called the 100 block of Robin Street just south of Rayne.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said a driver was backing from a driveway and accidentally struck the child.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation remains open. Deputies do not suspect impairment at this time, Gibson said.