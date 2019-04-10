Apollo Road project moving along

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Crews are working near J B Road in Scott on the first phase of the Apollo Road extension.

The $8 million project goes from Old Spanish Trail to J B Road.

Crews broke ground last fall and the base of the road has already been poured.

Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said the four-lane boulevard will have sidewalks and lights.

“Things are good. They’re moving along just fine. We’re very pleased with the progress,” Richard said.

The new corridor will be called the West Village.

The vision is for Apollo Road to have restaurants, bars, shops, 200 apartments and more than 200 houses.

West Village is being developed by Robert Daigle who created River Ranch, Sugar Mill Pond and Couret Farms.

“We think this is going to be truly his showpiece,” Richard said.

“I think he has so much experience not just in Lafayette Parish but in the region in regard to his developments and a lot of businesses follow him.”

J B Road and L Provost Road connect Dulles Drive to Old Spanish Trail. L Provost has been closed for this project.

Mayor Richard expects the road to reopen sometime in June.

Apollo Road extension will be anchored by the new West Regional Library.

Cheryl Bellard is one of the library supervisors.

“It’s going to do a lot for our patrons in Scott,” she said.

“We have lots of meeting rooms, lots of activities scheduled, it’s really big. We have a really large collection of books and DVDs, we’re really excited.”

Bellard said the new library should open in mid-May.

She said the Apollo Road project will help the city.

“It’s time for Scott to grow, it needs more room, it needs more family sized homes, more community subdivisions so we’re very excited.”

Mayor Richard expects phase one of the Apollo Road extension to open by May 2020

Phases two and three will eventually connect Apollo to a new roundabout at Dulles Drive and Rue du Belier.

The Apollo Road extension will also provide another hurricane evacuation route and take some of the traffic off Cameron Street and Westgate Road.