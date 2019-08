Anthony Fontana, the former Vermilion Parish School Board President and local lawyer, was arrested Saturday by State Police.

Fontana was charged with one count of limitations of backing, two counts of hit and run, and one count of failing to adhere to stop signs and yield signs.

He was booked into the Vermilion Parish jail, and at news times the booking report listed Fontana as not in jail.

Other details surrounding his arrest were not released by police.