Another Very Hot Day Ahead for Your Sunday with Only a Few Storms Possible

Hour By Hour Feelv2 6-2-19

A warm and little foggy morning will be followed by another very hot and muggy afternoon across Acadiana.  Temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid 90s with more of Acadiana feeling closer to the lower 100s!  Besides a few showers and storms popping up during the afternoon, most of the area won’t see rainfall today.

