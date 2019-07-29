Another Unsettled Start to the Work Week

Rain chances will remain above normal for the first couple of days of this work week as high moisture sits over the Gulf coast. Another round of scattered storms are expected as we get into the afternoon hours of this Monday, very similar to the weather we saw this past weekend.

An upper level disturbance will move through Acadiana on Tuesday, which will increase rain chances even further for the area to 70%. Showers and storms become likely, as early as tomorrow morning. A few storms could produce heavy rains, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding is possible in select areas but the flooding and severe threat should stay minimal. The latter half of this week looks quieter and hotter.