Not as cold as yesterday morning but it’s still chilly across Acadiana with most areas seeing temperatures in the lower 50s. Overall, we will stay comfortably mild and mostly quiet today but clouds will increase for the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach around 77° as skies turn mostly cloudy. Acadiana could see a few spotty showers during the evening hours with rain chances at 20%. Widespread rains arrive tonight and Friday with a threat for flash flooding in parts of Acadiana.
Another Chilly Morning as we Stay Quiet Today with Clouds Increasing
