Another Chilly Morning as we Stay Quiet Today with Clouds Increasing

St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell is under fire from city council once again. She says she is being accused of deleting video surveillance footage from city hall.

Now in the city of Lafayette you can report crime online. It's phase one of 311 Lafayette. Phase two will include the entire parish and is expected by the end of the year to include public works requests.

11 people were arrested in Lafayette Parish on Wednesday as part of a special operation for domestic violence-related offenses. A total of 25 arrests have been made since early October.

A group of Lafayette residents are fighting back. They're taking a stand against the Oil Center development phase that puts apartments along Girard Park Drive. Council-Elect John Guilbeaux says the full council will be the ones to make the final decision, possibly next month.

Tenants at the Northgate Mall are asking to meet with management in order to help promote growth at the mall. They're putting on a music festival this weekend to help achieve that.

An LSUE student is doing more than just hitting the books. He's getting hands on life saving experience by serving as a firefighter for the city of Eunice. It's all part of a program that EFD and LSUE have set up for fire science majors.

Several high school football games in Acadiana are being rescheduled for tonight. This is due to the heavy rains that are expected on Friday.

Another chilly and quiet morning across Acadiana. Skies will turn mostly cloudy later with a high in the mid to upper 70's for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 20% late in the day.