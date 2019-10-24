Live Now
Another Chilly Morning as we Stay Quiet Today with Clouds Increasing

Not as cold as yesterday morning but it’s still chilly across Acadiana with most areas seeing temperatures in the lower 50s. Overall, we will stay comfortably mild and mostly quiet today but clouds will increase for the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach around 77° as skies turn mostly cloudy. Acadiana could see a few spotty showers during the evening hours with rain chances at 20%. Widespread rains arrive tonight and Friday with a threat for flash flooding in parts of Acadiana.

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
65°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

