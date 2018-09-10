An organization helping those in need is currently in need of help Video

With multiple tropical storms in the radar, there is no better time to prepare for emergency situations than now.

The American Red Cross is hosting training classes for their volunteer disaster action team.

They are in an urgent need for more volunteers as News Tens Katie Easter found out.

An organization helping those in need is in need of help. The American Red Cross needs volunteers. A class held on Saturday, made the need apparent as there were more vacant chairs, then attendees. The local chapter serves Acadiana and beyond.

Charles Banks a disaster recovery specialist said, "We need more volunteers, we want at least ten volunteers in each Parish, and we cover all nine Parishes."

The training sessions prepare volunteers for a variety of situations, Banks said "A tree may fall, or maybe we have a flood, but we want to make sure they get the proper training on how to evaluate the situation . We teach them how to fill out the proper paper work. ”

Emergency crisis situations is one of many opportunities you can volunteer for.

Banks added, "I always ask, what is your gift. what are you good at? Some people don't want to work a fire or a natural diaster. Some just want to work in the warehouse, or drive the vehicles."

The Red Cross will be holding another training class in Baton Rouge on Thursday.

You can sign up by visiting redcross.org or calling (337) 234-7371