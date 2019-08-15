An LGBTQ+ bullying resolution, an OWI Lafayette checkpoint, and more for today’s Morning Rush headlines

The front that produced the storms yesterday is still draped across Acadiana. Most of the storm activity has been across coastal waters, but some development inland could be possible through the afternoon as the atmosphere destabilizes. Rain coverage will be about 30%. There is the possibility of some rain-cooled air if storms form this afternoon, but where it doesn't rain, temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s.

Expect a reduction in rain chances tomorrow as the moisture temporarily works down to the south. More sunshine will lead to hotter temperatures and high temperatures could reach the middle 90s by tomorrow afternoon.