An LGBTQ+ bullying resolution, an OWI Lafayette checkpoint, and more for today’s Morning Rush headlines

- Last night, the Lafayette Parish School Board voted unanimously to approve a resolution to combat LGBTQ+ bullying.
- On Tuesday, several law enforcement agencies in Ville Platte and Opelousas executed 20 warrants in Operation Back to School #2. 6 people were arrested.
- The Lafayette Police Department is considering a new restraining tool for subduing suspects. The BolaWrap 100 is marketed as a non-lethal tool that’s potentially painless.
- The Fete Dieu du Teche Eucharistic boat procession will be held today. A french mass will begin at 8 a.m. at Saint Leo the Great Catholic church in Leonville.
- The homes of 2 law enforcement officers got broken into in Eunice. Chief Randy Fontenot says 3 teens were arrested in connection to these burglaries and they’re expecting more arrests.
- Efforts are underway to decrease illegal tire dumping in Vermilion Parish. After months of investigative work, the Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last month for illegal dumping of waste tires in Vermilion Parish. Since then, officials say they’ve seen a decrease in illegal tire dumping.