CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- Joey Leger and his wife had the scare of a lifetime when they say several men broke in through their front door and demanded money, all while holding them at gun point. They say the worst part was the fact that they also threatened to take their 13-month-old daughter.

"They broke the door when they came in. And then they came to the bedroom right here so they must've known where I was," explained Leger. "They came in, they opened the door, they cut the light on. When they cut the light on, I heard them scream 'Where's the money?'"