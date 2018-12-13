Amphitheater, wooden boardwalk with names of charitable donors, coming to Lafayette’s newest park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- KLFY reporter Jeff Horchak headed out to Moncus Park this week with the executive director, Elizabeth “EB” Brooks, to get an update on construction progress and to find out what to expect when the park opens in 2019.

We stopped by the new four-acre pond first. “Water features are always an amazing part of a park. The pond is also a part of our sustainability plan. Our our irrigation water will be pulled from the pond, which is filled by rain water that falls on front half of the park. This beautiful feature is going to be lined with wetland gardens, and lots of cypress trees.”

EB also explained what the Board in the Boardwalk campaign is all about. “One of the things we have done to raise money and allow people to leave their ‘mark on the park’ is by having boards in the boardwalk with their names on them. Everyone who buys a $100 board, which you can buy on our website, will have their families’ names here right up against the water.”

We also visited the future Amphitheater, which will be a really popular spot which will feature a lot of different types of events throughout the year once it’s open. “We designed it to accommodate crowd sizes that are too big for downtown’s Parc Sans Souci, but too small for Parc International,” Brooks said. “You can see the sloped lawn will accommodate a lot of viewers access to what’s happening on the stage.”

Brooks discussed another great feature coming in Phase 1 – a Louisiana iris garden. “We got a very generous donation from the Society for Louisiana Irises, and this is going to be there home garden for anyone who wants to see Louisiana irises. In addition to planting over 10,000 bulbs, we will also have a collection with specimens of every native and hybridized variety.”

You don’t think of Louisiana as having much topography, but at Moncus Park, Lafayette’s first mountain is almost complete. “This is the Prospect Mound, and it’s actually the highest point in Lafayette Parish,” Brooks explained. “This amazing hill of dirt came from our pond, and in the end we will have a spiral walkway around it all the way to the top, where you’ll have an amazing view of the whole park.”

Currently Moncus Park is about half-way done with Phase 1 construction, which is set for completion in 2019.

Visit www.moncuspark.org for more information.