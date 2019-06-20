Amite community is devastated after 15-year-old football player collapsed during practice

AMITE CITY, LA (KLFY) - The Amite High School community is mourning after a teen football player collapsed and died following practice. 15-year-old Terrance Allen, also known as 'TJ', was reportedly joking with his friends as they enter the locker room. Once inside, the Defensive Lineman collapsed.

Defensive Lineman coach Henry Singleton describes the scene saying "That was the most heartbreaking thing, to rush over to him, start CPR, get the kids out the locker room, get the ambulance there, sit there and just...fight with him."

Singleton describes the jarring atmosphere in the room as paramedics tend to the player saying "They put the machine on and start shocking him. And then everyone just sitting there and praying, praying".

In the wake of the tragedy, Singleton wishes that others follow the example that Terrance set forth. "The best way to honor Terrance is to be like Terrance. Walk the life that Terrance would want us to walk." he said.

An autopsy will be performed today (Thursday June, 20) to determine the official cause of death.

