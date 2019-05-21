American Red Cross provides recovery help to storm victims in Evangeline Parish Video

The American Red Cross travels to Evangeline Parish to help those in need. Workers will be gathering information from area residents to determine the recovery support. Another side of what's being done is getting utilities restored.

Bonnie Robert Will and Sherlyn Vaughn are American Red Cross volunteers. Vaughn and Will are going through the supply warehouse to see what to sent to impacted areas. "We have comfort kits and just some of the essentials they may have lost in their homes; towels and combs. We also will be providing cleanup kits," Vaughn said.



Vaughn had a chance to tour storm damage communities. She explains that she was stunned to see how extensive it is. "At this stage we are going to start addressing some of the needs of our clients who have called into our chapter and that consists of going out an doing damage assessments; and providing client assistance for those who may have qualify.”

SLEMCO Communications manager, Mary Laurent says after 24 hours SLEMCO had power retored to all its customers. "The one small silver lining in all of this is that alot of the trees that were going to come down in bad weather came down yesterday,” Laurent said.

Laurent says SLEMCO had six parishes impacted by the storm including customers in Evangeline. "When you have trees down, tangled wires and poles down that takes time. It was very wide-spread outages. So, it did take longer than normal," Laurent noted.

Meanwhile, American Red Cross volunteers say it's their job to help people recover from a disaster that has left them without everyday necessaties. "It's a way to help your community, help the community next door and help the one in the next state," Will added.

To inquire about help from the American Red Cross contact: (855) 891-7325

