American Red Cross gives Labor Day weekend safety tips

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, signaling the unofficial end of summer and time for that last hurrah of summer fun. The American Red Cross has steps everyone can take to help stay safe over the long holiday weekend.

American Red Cross Release:

TRAVEL SAFETY

Find out what disasters may occur where you are traveling and how you would get information in the event of a disaster (local radio systems, emergency alert systems).

Pay attention to the weather forecast for your destination.

Buckle up, slow down, and don’t drink and drive. Designate a driver who won’t drink.

Be well rested and alert; give your full attention to the road.

Use caution in work zones.

Observe speed limits.

Make frequent stops.

Be respectful of other motorists.

Clean your vehicle’s lights and windows to help you see, especially at night.

Turn your headlights on as dusk approaches, or during inclement weather, and don’t overdrive your headlights.

Carry a Disaster Supplies Kit in your trunk.

a Disaster Supplies Kit in your trunk. Don’t let your vehicle’s gas tank get too low.

If you have car trouble, pull as far as possible off the highway.

Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive. If your car gets stuck along the way, help can be sent along your predetermined route.

RIP CURRENTS If a trip to the beach is part of your weekend plans, remember the possibility of dangerous rip currents which are responsible for deaths on our nation’s beaches every year, and for most of the rescues performed by lifeguards. For your safety, be aware of the dangers of rip currents and remember the following:

If you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Once you are free, turn and swim toward shore. If you can't swim to the shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore.

Stay at least 100 feet away from piers and jetties. Permanent rip currents often exist near these structures.

GRILLING SAFETY Perhaps your plans include an old-fashioned barbecue at home. The Red Cross offers these steps you should follow to use that backyard grill safely: