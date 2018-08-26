American Humane provides free veterinarian care and services in St. Landry Parish Video

Over 300 animals of all shapes and sizes received treatment by American Humane and Weterinary students Saturday in St. Landry Parish.

This is the second time American Humane has been to the St. Landry Parish Shelter.

"We came and worked with St Landry in 2016, during the great flood, and this is a smaller shelter that we know needs help."

Saturday's services were also being used by many veterinary students for practice. Juan is a 3 year vet student at LSU.

"We don't get much time to get out of the class room, were always in the class, so this has been great hands on."

Licensed veterinarians over saw the students.

"The students have been doing it all, they been doing great."

The dogs and cats are ready for adoption after over 50 students vaccinated, micro chipped them, de wormed, and checked for heartworms.