Amber Alert canceled after Louisiana state troopers find couple with children

Ryder and Blaze Kirkley (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

An Amber Alert for two Arizona children who allegedly were taken by their parents has been canceled.

Authorities said 2-year-old Blaze and 5-month-old Ryder Kirkley are safe and their parents are in custody.

The children were previously in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety until Tuesday morning, July 16.

The Florence Police Department believed the children were headed to Louisiana or Mississippi with their parents — Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley.

Troopers in Louisiana found all four with their 2008 Dodge pickup early on Wednesday, July 17, along Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish.