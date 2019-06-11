Alternating lane closures scheduled on LA 1252 at the Vermilion River for bridge maintenance

LA 1252 at the Vermilion River (north of Carencro) will have alternating lane closures on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12 due to bridge maintenance.

The lane closures will be from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., weather permitting.

According to DOTD, at least one lane in either direction will be open at all times.

DOTD advises that drivers use caution while traveling through the construction sites and be aware of work crews and their equipment.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now