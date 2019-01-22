AllfortheKids – Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana CEO talks about ‘Club BLUE’ initiative

1  of  4
President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana Missy Andrade stopped by the Passe Partout studio to talk about their new Club BLUE initiative.

Club BLUE of Acadiana is a group of professionals who share a common bond: supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

Club BLUE advocates and guests meet throughout the year, where they learn more about one another through networking events.

Andrade says members also discover how inspiring the organization is through events involving kids or Club members.

If you are interested in joining Club BLUE, click here.

