Alleged hit and run driver wanted in St. Martin Parish

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in reference to a hit and run that occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. Sunday, in the parking lot of the Breaux Bridge Truck Stop and Casino located near the St. Martin/Lafayette Parish line.

According to detectives, a white male subject wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and a dark colored hat; entered the convenience store to make a purchase.

Upon leaving the store, he entered a silver or gray colored four door full sized truck (as seen in the attached photo) and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in the parking lot causing moderate damage to a parked vehicle.

The driver of the truck failed to report the incident and subsequently fled the scene. This suspect vehicle may have damage to the passenger side front quarter panel or bumper.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the male subject (as seen in the attached photo), is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.