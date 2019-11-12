Live Now
Alleged drug dealer arrested in Abbeville after traffic stop

Edward Zenon III (Abbeville Police Department)

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Abbeville man on multiple drug charges, police said.

According to the Abbeville Police Department, a K9 officer with the Abbeville Police Department detected narcotics inside a vehicle on during an early morning investigation on Nov. 8.

The vehicle was driven by a suspect identified as Edward Zenon III.

Officers said the suspect was in possession of several baggies, which contained 198 multi-colored pills, was were determined to be Methamphetamine.

(Abbeville Police Department)

Along with the narcotics, officers located $798 in cash.

Zenon was also reportedly in possession of a baggie of small blue-colored pills, which were identified as Oxycodone, police said.

Zenon was charged with the following: Possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession With the intent to distribute Schedule II Drugs and transaction involving proceeds from drug offense.

