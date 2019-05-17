Alleged animal abuser behind bars in St. Landry Parish Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Danny Gray. Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Video

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) - The suspect accused of animal cruelty in Melville is behind bars.



Danny Gray faces an aggravated cruelty to an animal charge.



Authorities say Gray allegedly beat a dog with a shovel.



St. Landry parish animal control picked up several dogs from the residence.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now