All Seasons Nursery holding lawn & garden maintenance seminar

Spring is in the air! Come to All Season’s Nursery for their lawn and garden seminar! The gathering will take place Saturday May 18 from 10-11 AM. Dan Devenpart, Lafayette Parish agent of the LSU AgCenter, will be giving tips on how to better care for your plants and flowers. The event is free to the public and guests will receive a 20 percent discount towards a good that day.

All Seasons is Acadiana’s largest garden center located on five acres of property. They are located at 2974 Johnston St. in Lafayette. Their hours are Sunday 9-5 PM and Monday- Saturday 8-6 PM.

For any questions, please feel free to contact them at (337)-264-1418 or visit them on the web at www.buyallseasons.com

