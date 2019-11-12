All Lafayette Parish schools open Wednesday

All Lafayette Parish Public schools will be open on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

In a press release, the Lafayette Parish School System made the following announcement:

“After careful consideration and consultation with local weather officials, all Lafayette Parish School System schools and offices will be open Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The latest reports show that road conditions will be safe for travel in the morning.”

” Staff will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions closely throughout the evening and early morning hours. If the need arises for schools to close, we will send notification as soon as possible. ”

Schools Spokesperson Jennifer Gardner said any changes or updates will be made available via the LPSS website, social media, and the emergency messaging system will be provided if the situation changes.