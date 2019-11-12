Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

All Lafayette Parish schools open Wednesday

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Lafayette parish school board sign_1552568528884.jpg.jpg

All Lafayette Parish Public schools will be open on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

In a press release, the Lafayette Parish School System made the following announcement:

“After careful consideration and consultation with local weather officials, all Lafayette Parish School System schools and offices will be open Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The latest reports show that road conditions will be safe for travel in the morning.”

” Staff will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions closely throughout the evening and early morning hours. If the need arises for schools to close, we will send notification as soon as possible. ”

Schools Spokesperson Jennifer Gardner said any changes or updates will be made available via the LPSS website, social media, and the emergency messaging system will be provided if the situation changes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

40°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

41°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

37°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

41°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

39°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
26°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories