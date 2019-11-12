Live Now
All Lafayette Parish schools open Wednesday; students can wear jeans or sweatpants with uniform tops

All Lafayette Parish Public schools will be open on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

In a press release, the Lafayette Parish School System made the following announcement:

“After careful consideration and consultation with local weather officials, all Lafayette Parish School System schools and offices will be open Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The latest reports show that road conditions will be safe for travel in the morning.”

Additionally, the school system posted a notice on social media regarding a temporary uniform change due to the colder temperatures.

Schools Spokesperson Jennifer Gardner said any further changes or updates will be made available via the local news media, LPSS website, social media, and the emergency messaging system.

