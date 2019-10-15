Alabama student arrested for making threats against LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) – A student at the University of Alabama has been arrested after allegedly making threats against LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

Connor Croll, 19, was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday, Oct. 13.

According to The Tuscaloosa News, Croll called in a threat to LSU’s Tiger Stadium during the school’s game against the Florida Gators Saturday night.

University of Alabama Police arrested Croll. Neither UA nor LSU officials provided details about the incident, but UA spokesman Chris Bryant released a statement to The News on Monday afternoon:

“We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend. Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter.

“UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events.”

LSU declined to comment due to the pending investigation.

Croll is being held without bond.

