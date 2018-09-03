Local

AKA Jazz and Zydeco brunch fundraiser a huge success

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 07:41 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 07:43 PM CDT

AKA Jazz and Zydeco brunch fundraiser a huge success

The Eta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority presented its Pink Pizzazz Jazz & Zydeco Brunch Sunday at the River Oaks Catering Center, featuring Bunk Johnson Brazz Band & Dr. Boogie Live.

This event is a major fundraiser with all proceeds being used to provide scholarships to students and fund other community service projects which align with the sorority's national theme of exemplifying excellence through sustainable service 

The Eta Chi Omega Chapter, which is a non-profit organization, serves our community in the following areas: Educational Enrichment, Health Promotion, Family Strengthening, Environmental Ownership and Global Impact. 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center