AKA Jazz and Zydeco brunch fundraiser a huge success Video

The Eta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority presented its Pink Pizzazz Jazz & Zydeco Brunch Sunday at the River Oaks Catering Center, featuring Bunk Johnson Brazz Band & Dr. Boogie Live.

This event is a major fundraiser with all proceeds being used to provide scholarships to students and fund other community service projects which align with the sorority's national theme of exemplifying excellence through sustainable service

The Eta Chi Omega Chapter, which is a non-profit organization, serves our community in the following areas: Educational Enrichment, Health Promotion, Family Strengthening, Environmental Ownership and Global Impact.