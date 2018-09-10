Air conditioning problems close West St. Mary High School Tuesday

A water line leak at West St. Mary High School in Baldwin has forced school administrators to cancel classes on Tuesday.

A text alert was sent to parents late Monday afternoon.

Fire Chief Clarence Clark said the AC coolant line bust on the main wall of the high school which shut down all the AC units.

He said school officials made the decision to close school on Tuesday to give crews a full opportunity to repair the problem.

The repairs are not expected to last more than one day., Clark said.