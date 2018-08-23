Agents charge 2 men for alligator violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged alligator violations on Aug. 19 in St. Martin Parish.

Agents cited Jeremy E. Kibble, 26, of Lafayette, and Daniel D. Norton, 31, of New Iberia, for taking an alligator without a license, taking an alligator during a closed season and intentional concealment of wildlife.

Agents on patrol near Catahoula observed two trucks parked off of Henderson Levee Road with Kibble and Norton nearby. When agents approached the men they saw Kibble go to the woods to discard something. Agents went to the woods and found a freshly cleaned alligator.

During questioning, Norton admitted to shooting the alligator after Kibble caught the alligator. Both men were cleaning the alligator as agents arrived on the scene.