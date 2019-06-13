AG: Crowley woman faces voter fraud charges

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Delores “Dee” Handy is facing criminal charges.

The state Attorney General’s Office has accused the 68-year-old Crowley woman of failing to “mark a ballot in the manner dictated by the voter when assisting” on two separate occasions, Acadia Parish Today reported.

Both of the victims are elderly residents who were casting mailed ballots in the Nov. 6, 2018, elections.

Handy is facing two misdemeanor counts of violation of LA.RS. 18:1461.7(A)(3) (miscellaneous election offenses; penalties). She is scheduled to appear in court on August 8.

According the Attorney General’s Office, Louisiana Department of State Elections Compliance Unit is leading the investigation.

“It came to us on a request for assistance from District Attorney Keith Stutes,” Jacques Ambers, special assistant to the AG, said Thursday. “As stated on the bill of information, we allege that the two offenses were committed on September 6, 2018, and September 10, 2018”

Read Acadia Parish Today’s full story.



