Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

After recent battery arrest in local ER, official explains protection procedures for personnel

Local

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Channing Trahan was arrested in Jennings this week for the battery of an emergency room personnel.

According to Jennings Police Chief, Danny Semmes, an assault or battery can be a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the circumstances and the victim of the crime. But if like Trahan, you decide to commit that crime against someone who works at a hospital, that charge is immediately considered a felony.

“We regularly respond to the emergency room for combative patients. It’s not as often that they actually batter an employee to the extent where they contact the police and want charges filed. But when they do, we respond rapidly and we take the person into custody and book them into jail,” said Jennings police chief Danny Semmes.

He explains that not every battery call at hospitals is handled the same by responding officers, “In situations where you have, say, a dementia patient, that’s just fighting not to be administered medication or something, we don’t obviously arrest people for that. But when you get an intoxicated individual or they’re on narcotics that blatantly commits a battery on one of the employees, that’s a situation where we take the person to jail.”

And each hospital also handles those situations differently.

“The unfortunate reality is violence against healthcare workers has become prevalent across the country,” said Patrick Gandy, CEO of Lafayette General Medical Center– the hospital with the largest emergency room department in Acadiana.

He says they have specific protocols in place for that very reason, “Our top priority is the safety of our employees and our patients and our visitors.”

Gandy says signs are posted throughout their  hospital to remind patients and visitors that “violence or aggression is not going to be tolerated.”

And to let employees know that “we encourage them to report because if they don’t report then we aren’t’ able to address the issue ina timely manner and that impacts the safety of our employees but also the safety of our patients and visitors.”

The penalties for felony battery are specific to the individual offense. They range from a fine up to $5,000 dollars or between one to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar