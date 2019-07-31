After a fire and severe weather, Eunice Elementary construction moves forward

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- About half of Eunice Elementary is facing repairs. Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says the construction won’t be done by the time school starts.

“The original plan was to do roof repairs at Eunice Elementary School. We had some significant damage to some of our older buildings, so we hired a company to come and do those repairs,” explained Jenkins.



He says it was during that construction that the school then faced some disasters. “We had a fire at Eunice Elementary in August. Very beginning of the school year,” Jenkins said.

“It caused some very significant damage to one of the buildings. After the fire, then came the rain. So we had some damage to the roof as we were repairing them so we had a significant amount of rain to get into the administrative building in particular.”

Jenkins says there’s no word on when the repairs will be done. “There is no specific timeline. Simply because Mother Nature has caused a lot of damage and wreaked a lot of havoc this year.”

Meanwhile, the school’s principal, Mary Dupre, says teachers have faced this hurdle before.

“We did it last year. We worked through all of those kinks last year so this year will sort of just be a continuation of that with the summer as a break,” Dupre said.

And as far as the students’ education goes, Jenkins says he doesn’t believe the construction will interfere.

“I believe that we’re going to have a successful year this year, in spite of all the things that’s happened on campus,” Jenkins added. “And I believe once the scores come out it’s going to show that the students have done an awesome job as well.”