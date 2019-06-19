After 116 days, no-wake speed limit lifted in St. Martin Parish

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the No Wake Zone that has been in place in Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville and Belle River) due to the threat of high water has been rescinded.

Boaters still should exercise caution, officials said.

The no wake zone had been in effect since February 23.

We thank you for your patience and cooperation during the potential flood event.

