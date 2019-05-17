ADVISORY: Boat traffic on Bayou Vermilion

(Photo: Bayou Vermilion District)

(Vermilion Bayou District)- All boat traffic on the Bayou Vermilion is prohibited at this time.

Due to the river being above flood stage, the creation of wakes is a problem for bank erosion and pushing water into homeowners’ backyards. Once the water returns to a safe level, then boat traffic can resume.

Until then, please be aware there should be no traffic on the river.

This is at 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette, La., Bayou Vermilion.

