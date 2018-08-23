Adoption fees waived for cats and kitten in St. Martin Parish

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (St. Martin Parish Animal Services)

Looking for a feline addition to your family? St. Martin Parish Animal Services is waiving adoption fees on all fully vetted cats and kittens from August 23 to 31.

The shelter is located at 1004 Industrial Prk Rd, St Martinville, LA 70582.

Learn more by visiting the agency's website and Facebook page.

You can also call (337) 394-1220.