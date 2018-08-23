Adoption fees waived for cats and kitten in St. Martin Parish
Looking for a feline addition to your family? St. Martin Parish Animal Services is waiving adoption fees on all fully vetted cats and kittens from August 23 to 31.
The shelter is located at 1004 Industrial Prk Rd, St Martinville, LA 70582.
Learn more by visiting the agency's website and Facebook page.
You can also call (337) 394-1220.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Facebook bans quiz app, pulls its security app over privacy
- Can tech giants work together against their common enemies?
- Cubans getting early taste of mobile internet in system test
- Study: Many teens - and parents - feel tethered to phones
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-