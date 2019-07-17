Additional suspects, including two teens, arrested in July 4 murder in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- Two suspects are facing attempted murder charges for their alleged involvement in a July 4 murder in Carencro.

According the Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, Demarcus Jones, 19, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on attempted second degree murder and principal to second degree murder.

On Tuesday, July 17, Jordan Simmons, 21, turned himself into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Chief Anderson said.

Jordan Simmons (LPSO)

Simmons faces on count of attempted second degree murder.

Both men are suspected of being connected to the deadly shooting of Jaqualon Sellers, 20, 200 block of Brockton Drive during a private party, Anderson said.

During the investigation, Carencro police arrested 17-year-old suspect was arrested for principle to second degree murder and four counts of attempted second degree murder.

A 16-year-old is the suspected shooter in this investigation, Anderson said. He faces one count of second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.