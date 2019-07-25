Additional southside Lafayette businesses, including Party Time Party Supplies, to close

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A longtime retail store will soon be closing its doors.

Party Time Party Supplies on Pinhook Road will be closing its doors. News 10 will have more on this Friday.

Further down Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Panera’s Ambassador Crossing Center location told customers Thursday that will permanently close next week.

The bakery chain location was among several businesses that moved into the 425,000 square-foot shopping center, which is anchored by Costco and Dick’s Sporting Goods, in 2016.

In 2015, developers and city officials said the 58-acre development was expected to deliver 1,000 permanent jobs and generate nearly $9 million annually in sales taxes.

Last week, Cheddar’s announced the closure of its Lafayette location on Johnston Street.