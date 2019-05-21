Active Shooter Training for Early Childcare Providers happening Friday in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Early Childcare Providers will participate in an active shooter training workshop later this week.

It's a program specifically designed for the group by the Institute for Childhood Preparedness.

The training happens on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Women's Foundation, Inc. classroom on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The training offers lectures, case studies and reality-based scenarios that will help providers develop plans in case of emergencies.

This workshop is a collaboration between the institute and the Louisiana Department of Health.

