Acadiana’s first medical marijuana pharmacy opens Aug. 7

LAFAYETTE, La. The first batch of medical marijuana will be available to Louisiana’s licensed medical marijuana pharmacies early next week.

This will allow a new business, The Apothecary Shoppe, to open its doors on August 7, 2019, as Acadiana’s first and only medical marijuana pharmacy, the company announced Friday.

The Apothecary Shoppe is one of the nine pharmacies in Louisiana awarded a medical marijuana pharmacy permit by the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy.

“The Apothecary Shoppe is proud to bring to the Acadiana Region its first state-of-the-art medical marijuana pharmacy. We are finally able to fulfill our commitment to making this life-changing treatment available and accessible to all patients with approved conditions, so they can find the relief they need,” said Eric Vidrine, pharmacist and co-founder of The Apothecary Shoppe in a press release. “We want the communities we serve to know that The Apothecary Shoppe is dedicated to serving patients in a professional and compassionate manner and remains focused on patient care and safety, exceptional quality, accessibility and superior customer service.”

The Apothecary Shoppe is located at 620 Guilbeau Road, Suite A in Lafayette, Louisiana.

