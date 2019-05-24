Acadiana Zydeco musician Nolton Semien passes away
LAFAYETTE - Longtime Zydeco musician, Nolton Sieman passed away on Wednesday. He was 79.
Sieman was considered a true Louisiana treasure among the music industry. From the 50s to the 80s Nolton performed at zydeco trail rides and nearly every church hall and dance club in Louisiana. Up till his death, he played a major role in inspiring Zydeco and Creole musicians.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on June 1 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawtell. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
