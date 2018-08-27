Acadiana to get Women's Chamber of Commerce

LAFAYETTE (La) (KLFY) - Acadiana business owners have a new Chamber of Commerce. Debbey Ryan's long time dream is coming true, starting a Women's Chamber of Commerce.



CEO and founder Debbey Ryan said, "Its not about #metoo movement, or womens empowerment. Its really bout doing business with people you know and trust."



Her dream is the first of its kind in the state.



Ryan said,"We are the first and only Women's Chamber of Commerce in the State of Louisiana. we are making history. "



Debbey planned to launch the Women's Chamber of Commerce in January, but a Facebook post received a lot of feed back. She decided to speed things up.



Ryan decided,"I had some time on my hands, and I said im just going to do it. People are going to think its a bunch of women, but its not. "



Business owner Chasity Hooks says she is looking forward meeting other women entrepreneurs.

" I think its fantastic, it'll be good to be a part of group that supports entrepreneurship. "



Right now there are over 50 members, with more joining each week.

There will be a kick off fundraiser event at Dat Dog Monday night. For more information on how to join, or the fundraiser event, visit their website.