Acadiana is rich in culture and talent…and that includes our senior population.

That talent was showcased at the first “Seniors Got Talent” show for the Lafayette Council on Aging.

It was held at The Bayou Church and featured 18 acts from singing to dancing to musicians and comedians.

Cash prizes ranged from $100 to $50.

News 10 anchor Darla Montgomery served as emcee for the event.