Acadiana PRIDE Festival 2018

June is the month of LGBTQ pride, and Acadiana, along with the rest of the country, held a celebration of their own.

PRIDE, which stands for ‘pride, respect, individuality, dignity, and equality’ was celebrated this Saturday at Le Barn Rouge. Its purpose? To celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer population in the area.

It was Acadiana PRIDE’s 5th festival, and former board member, David D’Aquin, tells our partners at The Advertiser, “Now, more than ever, our diversity is our strength.This is about coming together as a community, that which makes us different is also what unites us. We all make up this cultural gumbo of Acadiana and we are proud to call it home.”

Festival goers say they hope this event brings positivity to the LGBTQ community in Acadiana.

