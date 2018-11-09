Acadiana native stars in CBS 'SEAL Team' Video

The acting seed was planted in Judd Lormand when he was a student at Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette.

He continued participating in drama clubs until he graduated from Comeaux High in 1991. Lormand, who now plays the part of Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn on the CBS series "Seal Team," says he put any theatrical aspirations on a shelf while he attended UL Lafayette.

Fast forward nearly 20 years, and Lormand was married with a daughter and twin boys on the way. He realized it was time to get serious if he wanted a successful career as an actor. That's just what he did.

Since 2011, Lormand has had parts in national commercials, movies like "Hunger Games" and "Pitch Perfect," and television shows like "NCIS: New Orleans" and "Memphis Beat." He has shared the screen with talents like Dolly Parton, Queen Latifah, Ray Wise, Colin Firth, and even Tom Cruise in "Jack Reacher."

Today, Lormand is a cast regular on "Seal Team." Currently, the show is in its second season, primed for a third. The pilot was shot in New Orleans, and the show now tapes in Los Angeles. He says the cast clicked right away. Most have families, and all feel like family themselves.

Lormand says CBS is proud of the show, and he is optimistic about its future. He believes the success of the series is due, in large part, to the fact that they are telling stories that need to be told about "superheroes" who have an intense, dangerous job who must also maintain lives outside of their work.

Lormand lives in Georgia with his wife and their three children. He goes to Los Angeles for taping and returns home frequently.