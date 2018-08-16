Acadiana native develops product that's cooling down the gridiron

Paul Boudreaux has spent years selling athletic equipment.

His latest idea has taken off light a jet plane off of a runway.

He got the idea of taking the refrigerated storage trailers and making them recovery stations for football players.

He started setting them top college programs all across the country from Alabama to Clemson, to South Carolina, LSU, and Texas.

UL got wind of it and he set them up with a couple.

I was bombarded last week by everybody. it's been wild but it's been great," Boudreaux says.

Even Ragin Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier likes the benefits that the Boudreaux Recovery Center provides for his players during the dog days of summer.

"We use it as a recovery tool to lower the body core temperature of our players," Napier says.

Boudreaux has received calls from NFL teams including the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints, who he recently installed a couple for.

He is currently talking with lawyers to get a patent on the Boudreaux Recovery Centers.

